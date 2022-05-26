Rafael Devers Still Hopes To Find ‘Right Formula” With Red Sox On Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

There might not be the same sort of clock on Rafael Devers that there is on Xander Bogaerts, but the countdown clearly is on when it comes to a potential long-term extension with the Red Sox.

Boston has yet to find common ground on any sort of new deal for the left side of its infield, with Bogaerts looking primed to test the market after the 2022 season. The 25-year-old Devers is a slightly different story, however, as he’s under contract through next season one more arbitration-eligible season left on his pact.

The Red Sox have continuously stated they want to keep both players for the long haul, but that’s obviously easier said than done. If that were the case, both would be signed. Bogaerts and Devers understandably want to be paid what they believe their market value is, and Devers is still hopeful he and the Red Sox can find some common ground.

“Growing up as a kid, this was my favorite team,” he told The Boston Globe. “To be able to sign with this club, it meant a lot. ? This organization means a lot to me. We had those (contract) talks during spring training and they didn’t work out. But when the time is right, we’ll have those discussions after the season and see where it goes from there, because obviously, I love this place. I want to be here, and it’s just a matter of just finding the right formula.”

Devers, standing as one of the best third basemen in baseball can’t be argued. Since the start of 2019, only Eugenio Suarez and Nolan Arenado have hit more home runs among third basemen, and Devers’ 296 RBI lead the position. Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez is the only third baseman who has been more valuable on a wins over replacement level.

There are some pretty clear market comps for the Red Sox and Devers to use as reference. Arenado, as a 28-year-old, signed an eight-year, $260 million contract with the Rockies, who eventually traded him to St. Louis. Ramirez, meanwhile, will be 30 later this season, and he signed a seven-year, $141 million extension with Cleveland prior to this season. Then there’s also Manny Machado, who signed a history-making 10-year, $30 million deal with San Diego that probably should serve as a benchmark for a player like Devers whose numbers are at least comparable to what Machado did to begin his career in Baltimore.

Whether Devers — who has stated his desire to stay in Boston before — is with the club for the long term will be a major storyline moving forward and could go a long way in determining the team’s future for years to come.