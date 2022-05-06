Raiders Release Ominous Statement Regarding Former Team President

NESN Logo Sign In

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from their team president, and they’re not saying why.

In a bizarre statement released on Friday, Raiders owner Mark Davis said, “Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The abrupt ending to Ventrelle’s tenure comes less than a year after its start. He was promoted to the role in July 2021, taking over after Marc Badain’s resignation. Ventrelle spent 18 years with the organization.

Ventrelle’s departure comes only one day after chief operations and analytics officer Jeremy Aguero resigned just seven months into the job. In addition to several other executives, general manager Mike Mayock and head coach John Gruden were let go from their positions within the last year as well, making for quite the culture change in Las Vegas.

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, two former New England Patriots, have taken over the head-coaching and general-manager roles from Gruden and Mayock, respectively. Since, it has been said that they are looking to avoid mirroring the Patriots’ culture. So far, so good.