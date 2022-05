NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will look to get their bats going in May.

Boston begins a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night as they welcome Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are currently averaging 3.5 runs per game, which ranks 24th in MLB. Their team OPS of .622 is tied for 24th also.

