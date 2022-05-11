Watch Trevor Story Hit His First Home Run With Red Sox

Story waited 25 games for his first with Boston

by

Ladies and gentleman, Trevor Story has done it.

In the second inning of Wednesday night’s matchup with the Atlanta Braves, Story finally connected on a home run, sending an 87 mph changeup 422-feet over the centerfield wall. The blast put Boston up 2-0.

Despite being known as a home run hitter, it took Story a while to get his first in a Red Sox uniform. Through 98 at bats entering Wednesday, Story had hit seven doubles, but couldn’t quite muscle one over the fence. As Dave O’Brien said on NESN’s broadcast, Story’s home runs come in bunches, perhaps forecasting the future for Boston’s second baseman.

