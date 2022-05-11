Red Sox Breakout Inning Capitalized By Rafael Devers Grand Slam Vs. Braves

NESN Logo Sign In

Did Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s shave work? It appeared to have an effort his team in the second inning of their opening game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

After collecting a quick 2-0 lead, the Red Sox loaded the bases for Rafael Devers with two outs in the second inning. The star third baseman delivered, smoking a ball 432 feet over the center-field wall.

Devers is now hitting .311 with five home runs and 15 RBIs on the season while giving his team a six-run lead.