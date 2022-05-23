Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom Had Electric Live Reaction To Walk-Off Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox capped off a four-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners in dramatic fashion at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Red Sox chief baseball officer watched from a suite, and his reaction to Franchy Cordero’s walk-off grand slam was quite surprising for those who have seen him speak on a regular basis.

Bloom is typically known for his stoic, cerebral and calculated manner. It was a really interesting moment to watch his genuine reaction to the win — a reaction that mirrored those sitting in the grandstands.

The front office member watched the ball fly with a fist pump and a seemingly aggressive yell in celebration. Fans should be excited to see such raw emotion coming out of the man who leads all personnel decisions for the Red Sox, as he truly cares as much as the rest of the Boston faithful.

Bloom traded for Cordero as the centerpiece of a five-player package acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade, which likely was a factor behind his surprising reaction.

The win marked the team’s fifth in a row. The Red Sox will look to continue their hot stretch in Chicago when they rematch the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.