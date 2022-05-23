Red Sox Get Decked Out In Celtics Gear To Show Support For Game 4

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will be rooting for the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat.

After taking care of business at Fenway Park against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday — completing a four-game sweep in the process — the Sox showed love for their city. The entire team walked out in Celtics gear on their way to Chicago to kick off their road trip.

Automatic road trip theme ?? pic.twitter.com/uHaBbCjdKY — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 23, 2022

The Red Sox will have an off day to watch a pivotal Game 4 of the best-of-seven series against the Heat, which will take place on Monday at TD Garden with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.