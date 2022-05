NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will look to turn their season around.

The Red Sox will start a two-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, hoping to end their five-game losing streak and early season woes.

Boston is 10-19 so far this season and is 0-12 when trailing after six innings.

