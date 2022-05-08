Red Sox Make Roster Move After Placing Michael Wacha On Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday were forced to make a temporary tweak to their pitching staff.

Michael Wacha was scratched from his scheduled start in the White Sox-Red Sox series finale at Fenway Park due to soreness on his side. Boston subsequently placed the veteran right-hander on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to May 5) with an official designation of left intercostal irritation.

Tyler Danish took over Wacha’s spot on Boston’s active roster. Danish, who signed a minor-league deal with the organization back in February, was included on the Red Sox’s Opening Day roster, but he was sent back down to Triple-A Worcester on April 29.

Danish has made four appearances for Boston thus far this season. He’s allowed a combined two earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts over 4 2/3 total innings.

This weekend proved to be a rough one for the Red Sox as it relates to pitching news. Chaim Bloom on Saturday revealed both Chris Sale and James Paxton suffered setbacks in their respective recoveries from injury.