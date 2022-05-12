Red Sox Make Roster Moves Involving Josh Taylor, Jonathan Araúz

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox made some moves on their day off.

Boston on Thursday announced it reinstated Jonathan Araúz from the COVID-19 injured list. The utility player made the Opening Day roster just days after the 2022 Major League Baseball season began. Upon his reinstatement, Araúz was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Araúz is on the 40-man roster, so the Red Sox transferred Josh Taylor to the 60-day IL. The pitcher was dealing with back soreness and suffered a setback earlier this month while on assignment with the WooSox.

The Red Sox are coming off yet another walk-off loss as they prepare to embark on a weekend series with the Texas Rangers that begins Friday night at Globe Life Field.