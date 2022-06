NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox offense has lost its way in back-to-back games.

Boston lost the first game of a two-game series Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds, losing 2-1 as Reds starter Luis Castillo had 10 strikeouts in six innings of work.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed his team’s offensive woes after combining for one run in two-straight losses.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.