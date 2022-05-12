Red Sox No. 1 Pitching Prospect Has Insane Streak Without Allowing Hit

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox farm system is proving to be fruitful, with a slew of prospects getting off to fantastic starts all over the minor-league map.

One of the most impressive runs has come from the Red Sox No. 1 pitching prospect Bryan Bello, who has been as good as promised in 2022.

Bello left his start with Double-A Portland on Wednesday in line for a win, with a 1.60 ERA, 42 strikeouts to 12 walks in 32 2/3 innings pitched in six starts on the season.

Those stats were elevated by a ridiculous 13 innings without allowing a hit, spanning back to the fourth inning of his April 29 start. He really padded his stats on May 5, when he threw a seven-inning complete game no-hitter. His streak carried into the fourth inning of Wednesday’s start, when he allowed a hit after recording two outs.

The streak ended at an even 13 innings. He then proceeded to throw another 2 1/3 innings of shut-out ball.

Bello is starting to gain national attention, as he made Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects list, joining four other Red Sox farmhands.