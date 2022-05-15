Red Sox Notes: Martín Pérez Shuts Down Former Team For Six Innings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped the third and final game of the three-game set against the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

Former Red Sox and current Ranger Martín Pérez put on a show, throwing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

“We tried to do too much on certain points,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “And then (Pérez) got on a roll and the changeup started playing. He had that backdoor cutter, which is actually a better pitch than last year. It’s not as big, last year it kinda played like a slider, now it’s a true cutter, short, and he was able to dot it on the outside part of the plate. He had our eyes over there and he kept expanding after the changeup.”

While Pérez had a strong showing, the Red Sox were able to get seven baserunners against him, but Boston could not finish the job.

“He’s a veteran, he had good stuff but I think from the get-go, we had traffic and we weren’t able to cash in,” Cora said.

Here are some more notes from Red Sox-Rangers:

— Ryan Brasier now leads the MLB in FanGraphs meltdown stat, tied with Jake Diekman.