Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Explains Decision To Pull Michael Wacha After 60 Pitches

The Boston Red Sox got back on track in their first of three matchups with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Fenway Park with a 4-0 win.

Michael Wacha set the tone for the six-game homestand by shutting out the Angels for 5 2/3 innings in just 60 pitches. With Wacha cruising, it was a little surprising to see manager Alex Cora come out to make the pitching change for Jake Diekman in the sixth.

“If we were to score more, he goes seven, eight, maybe gets a complete game, but where we were in the game, 2-0 (score) with that guy at the plate (Shohei Ohtani), regardless of the stuff that you have the matchup (with Diekman) is better at the end of the day and he understands that,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

He’s also not worried about Wacha or any of the starters being frustrated with the early hooks given the era of the baseball they are playing in, which he was asked about.

“No not really,” Cora said. “Understanding that he’ll pitch again this weekend and after the off day, having the matchups that we like.”

Wacha has put together a phenomenal start to the season, with a 1.38 ERA through five starts.

“They came out swinging, he was pounding the strike zone with good stuff and got some quick outs,” Cora said. “We played some decent defense behind him right? Turned some double plays. For a defender, he’s kind of like a dream come true right? His pace, and throwing strikes. You got to be ready because the ball will get hit.”