Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Says Bullpen Gave Boston ‘A Chance To Win’

The Boston Red Sox have won four games in a row, capturing their third straight series win in a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Saturday night.
Boston got contributions from up and down the lineup, scoring six runs in the ball game, but it was the bullpen, who ultimately kept the Red Sox in the game, that got the credit from manager Alex Cora.
“When we got to Jake (Diekman) right? The game changed right there,” Cora said, as seen on NESN?s postgame coverage. “(Hansel) Robles against the top of their lineup… just to keep them in check. (John) Schreiber, we pushed him. He’s been outstanding. What he did today, that means a lot to us. (Tyler Danish), just holding those two innings gave us a chance to win.”
The bullpen performance was crucial due to a lackluster start from Garrett Whitlock, who gave up five earned runs in just three innings pitched.
Sporting a lost voice, reporters asked if Whitlock wanted to conduct his postgame press conference. “Yeah, I sucked,” Whitlock answered.
“They found holes, that’s the biggest thing, they got their hits by finding holes.” Whitlock said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “(The team) had my back. I didn’t do anything to help them, but they did it.”
Rafael Devers’ two home runs helped Boston fight back into the game following Whitlock’s rough outing, sparking a fifth inning surge from the offense.
“Obviously we never give up,” Devers said through his translator. “It feels great to help close that gap… I feel great, feel good.”
Alex Verdugo exited the game after the first inning, with what manager Alex Cora called, “Flu-like symptoms.”
“We’re going through protocols right now,” Cora said. “Hopefully it’s not COVID related, we’ll know more later on today.”
Here are some more notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Mariners game:
— John Schreiber hasn’t allowed a single earned run this season. The 28-year-old hasn’t walked a single batter this season either, allowing just five hits in 10.1 innings pitched.
— Bobby Dalbec recorded his 100th career RBI in the fifth inning.
— Matt Barnes recorded his first multi-out save of the season Saturday, locking things down for the Red Sox in the ninth inning.
— Garrett Whitlock gave up six hits in the first inning on Saturday, the most in any inning of his major league career.
Boston will look to complete the four-game sweep against the Mariners on Sunday at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and you can watch it on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.