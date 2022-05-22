Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Says Bullpen Gave Boston ‘A Chance To Win’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have won four games in a row, capturing their third straight series win in a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

Boston got contributions from up and down the lineup, scoring six runs in the ball game, but it was the bullpen, who ultimately kept the Red Sox in the game, that got the credit from manager Alex Cora.

“When we got to Jake (Diekman) right? The game changed right there,” Cora said, as seen on NESN?s postgame coverage. “(Hansel) Robles against the top of their lineup… just to keep them in check. (John) Schreiber, we pushed him. He’s been outstanding. What he did today, that means a lot to us. (Tyler Danish), just holding those two innings gave us a chance to win.”

The bullpen performance was crucial due to a lackluster start from Garrett Whitlock, who gave up five earned runs in just three innings pitched.

Sporting a lost voice, reporters asked if Whitlock wanted to conduct his postgame press conference. “Yeah, I sucked,” Whitlock answered.

“They found holes, that’s the biggest thing, they got their hits by finding holes.” Whitlock said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “(The team) had my back. I didn’t do anything to help them, but they did it.”

Rafael Devers’ two home runs helped Boston fight back into the game following Whitlock’s rough outing, sparking a fifth inning surge from the offense.