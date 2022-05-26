Red Sox Notes: Boston Left 12 Men In Scoring Position Vs. White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were coming off their best offensive outing of the season, but were unable to capitalize on numerous scoring opportunities against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Boston’s six-game winning streak was snapped as the offense was unable to take advantage of a promising lead. Alex Verdugo scored the opening run of the contest with an RBI single in the first inning and starting pitcher Rich Hill held strong for four innings, until Jake Burger hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to put the White Sox up 3-1.

Verdugo had a golden opportunity to put the Red Sox back on the board in the seventh inning. The left fielder faced two outs with bases loaded, but he grounded out to end the inning. Despite the offense falling short, manager Alex Cora went with the “process over results” approach coming out of Wednesday.

“Not really, it’s one of those — yeah, we’ve been hitting the ball hard in situations like that,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Yesterday was unreal. We only scored one, but the line was moving. We did a good job, and we’re going to get more opportunities with the big boys. He (White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito) had to grind to get six innings to hit. He’s a good pitcher.

“We’re very pleased with what we had offensively. We’re controlling the zone, even some pitches, with two strikes, there’s no chance to do damage. The calls were the calls. We struck out looking, but I’ll take that. I’d rather control the strike zone than expand it. We’re in a good spot right now.”

The Red Sox were held to one run Wednesday night after scoring 61 runs in the last six games.

