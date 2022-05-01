Red Sox Notes: Boston Looking To Reset After Rough Road Trip

NESN Logo Sign In

An off day, Fenway Park and an opponent outside the American League East are all welcomed sights for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston capped a 10-game road trip Sunday with a 9-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards and finished the stretch 3-7. The Red Sox haven’t played well against their AL East counterparts, either, this season. Boston, who just played 13 straight games against divisional foes, hasn’t won any of its five series against members of the AL East.

The Red Sox now look to regroup, as after playing 17 games in as many days, the team will get a sorely needed day off before hosting the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game set.

“(It’s) a tough road trip,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “You have to be genuine and transparent with them. They know it. There’s no rah-rah speeches here. Everybody knows our record, everybody knows what we went through. Like I’ve been saying it’s not that far from turning it around. … At the end of the day you get paid to win games and we haven’t done that so far this season.”

Getting away from the diamond might just be the right antidote at the moment for the struggling Sox, who slipped to 9-14 and are only a half game ahead of the bottom dwelling Orioles in the AL East.

“I think the off day is going to be really important,” Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Guys just kind of reset, get back with their families, get away from baseball and come back recharged for the Angels. I think that’s just what we have to do. All teams go through stretches like this.”

The Red Sox still haven’t broken out of their offensive slump yet, even though Boston scored four runs in the ninth inning. Stranding runners on base was the issue Sunday as the Red Sox produced 11 hits but left 10 runners on base, including six in scoring position.