Red Sox Notes: Boston Splits Doubleheader Against Orioles

The Boston Red Sox split Saturday’s doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, with a 5-3 win in Game 1 and a 4-2 loss in Game 2.

It was mixed results for Boston’s pitching staff. After Friday’s bullpen struggles, Nathan Eovaldi carried the Red Sox in the front-end of the doubleheader, tossing his first career complete game. The right-hander struck out six batters in 108 pitches, and after a history of elbow injuries, the complete game was a significant milestone for the 32-year-old.

“It definitely meant a lot to me, especially with how much we’ve been using the bullpen lately and how much they’ve been throwing,” Eovaldi told reporters, per team-provided audio. “To be able to come in today, especially with the doubleheader, (manager Alex Cora) trusted me to go out there, and to go out there and finish the game, it means a lot to me.”

Eovaldi joins Nick Pivetta as the two Red Sox pitchers to toss a complete game this season, and is only the seventh pitcher to do so in the entire major leagues.

Josh Winckowski made his major league debut in the night cap of the doubleheader. Boston’s No. 12 prospect had a rough welcome to the majors, giving up four runs in his three innings of work, including a third-inning, three-run home run. Despite the less-than-ideal debut, Cora still had praise for the 23-year-old.

“He competed,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We just told him, forget the results. You pitched at Fenway Park. Think about it, when you were a kid, ‘I want to be a big leaguer,’ and he’s a big leaguer now, at this level. Obviously, there’s some work to do, but you can see his stuff. He’s really good… You can see the potential, and he’s a kid we really like.”

