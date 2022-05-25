Red Sox Notes: Boston Wants To ‘Reset The Season’ Amid Winning Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are here. With their latest win, a 16-3 throttling of the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Boston extends their winning streak to six in a row and is ever so close to the .500 mark.

The teams offensive identity seems to be rounding into form, which isn’t much of a surprise to those in the Red Sox clubhouse.

“Obviously going into the season we knew we were going to hit,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Now if you look at the numbers today, we’re probably, like, a top three offense in the league. Right?”

Well, not quite. The Red Sox don’t rank in the top three of any major hitting category, but they do rank favorably over their six game winning streak. Boston has scored nine runs per game and batted .272 as a team. That’s good enough to make up for the lack of early production, even in Cora’s mind.

“We were horrible (offensively) for three weeks,” Cora said. “We’re turning things around a little bit.”

The Red Sox’s offensive turnaround has come about in large part to their big three, J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers, and Xander Bogaerts. The former, Martinez, is about as locked in as ever.

“He’s very special,” Alex Cora said. “He doesn’t take anything for granted. Even with the score like that, he’s putting good at bats (together) … he’s been really good for a long time, and this season he’s been consistent the whole time.”