Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Late Game Woes Continue Following Blown Call

The Red Sox dropped their series finale Wednesday, falling to the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves 5-3.
The end result did not come without controversy, as Boston manager Alex Cora and his catcher Kevin Plawecki were both tossed from the game for arguing ball and strikes following a blown call by home plate umpire Adam Beck. A fourth ball that would have given Boston a 4-3 lead, was instead called strike three, leaving the Red Sox’s three base runners stranded.
Manager Alex Cora didn’t use the missed call as an excuse after the game.
“Obviously we didn’t agree with (the call). At the end of the day we didn’t put together enough at-bat’s to win it.” Cora said as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “This one was just protecting the player, not agreeing with the call.”
Despite the tough loss, Cora took something positive away from the game.
“We played well, we’ve been playing well. It’s not a lack of effort. The last few days we’ve been patient, taking pitches, playing well, hopefully we can take that into Texas.”
Here are some more notes from Red Sox-Braves:
— Trevor Story hit his first home run as a member of the Red Sox on Wednesday. May 11 marks the latest point in a season that it’s taken him to hit a home run.
— John Schreiber improved his scoreless appearance streak to five games. He has not let up a run at the major league level in 2022 and has given up just three hits in 6.1 innings pitched.
— Matt Strahm improved his scoreless appearance streak to six games Wednesday, bringing his season total to 11.
— With two hits on the night, J.D. Martinez improved his hitting streak to 13-games.
— Kiké Hernández went 0-for-5 Wednesday, marking the 10th time this season that he’s gone 0-for-4 or worse.
— The Red Sox will open up a three game series with the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.