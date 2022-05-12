Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Late Game Woes Continue Following Blown Call

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox dropped their series finale Wednesday, falling to the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves 5-3.

The end result did not come without controversy, as Boston manager Alex Cora and his catcher Kevin Plawecki were both tossed from the game for arguing ball and strikes following a blown call by home plate umpire Adam Beck. A fourth ball that would have given Boston a 4-3 lead, was instead called strike three, leaving the Red Sox’s three base runners stranded.

Manager Alex Cora didn’t use the missed call as an excuse after the game.

“Obviously we didn’t agree with (the call). At the end of the day we didn’t put together enough at-bat’s to win it.” Cora said as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “This one was just protecting the player, not agreeing with the call.”

Despite the tough loss, Cora took something positive away from the game.

“We played well, we’ve been playing well. It’s not a lack of effort. The last few days we’ve been patient, taking pitches, playing well, hopefully we can take that into Texas.”

Here are some more notes from Red Sox-Braves: