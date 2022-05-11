Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense, Bullpen Come Alive In Atlanta

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox snapped their five-game winning streak Tuesday when they defeated the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves 9-4.

What was the most encouraging sign for Boston? The offense and bullpen stepped up.

The lineup produced nine runs, and the bullpen allowed just one run in six innings of work.

Manager Alex Cora was very happy to see the bats come alive.

“We didn’t add on until the end, but I think overall it was probably one of the best games we’ve had offensively as far as controlling the zone,” Cora said as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s a good pitcher (Braves starter Kyle Wright), he had good stuff. The cutter/slider he has and the breaking ball, and he wasn’t able to use his fastball the way he’s been using it. But I think overall we did a good job.”

Cora talked about how the Red Sox could really get going if the bottom of the lineup could set up the marque offensive contributors.

“The line was moving today,” Cora said. “That’s what we’re trying to accomplish. The bottom part of the lineup kind of like sets up the table for the big boys and then they do what they do.”