Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense Finally Reaching Its Insane Potential

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox won the rubber match against the Chicago White Sox in convincing fashion on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field by a final score of 16-7.

The offense was relentless, resulting in 19 hits and five walks. Boston scored in six of the nine frames with five multi-run innings. That said, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is already on to the next series.

“We hit the ball hard today, the whole night,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “A good effort offensively and you know we won the series and now we move on.”

While the results weren’t there on Wednesday — a 3-1 loss tucked between two wins in which the Red Sox scored 16 runs both times — he believes they stuck to the process and were not as streaky as the box scores indicate.

“I think yesterday we did an outstanding job staying in the zone,” Cora said. “We walked seven times and had to grind the whole game. We were just one swing away from tying the game or scoring more runs.

“Like I said yesterday, we feel really good where we are at offensively and we did a great job against a good pitching staff and now we gotta get ready for the (Baltimore) Orioles.”

It was interesting to note Cora’s postgame focus. Like Bill Belichick, it appeared as if the Red Sox skipper turned the page immediately and is hungry for more wins. He also noted before the game that his first goal each year is to get to 10 wins over .500 as fast as possible.