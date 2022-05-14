Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense Helps Nick Pivetta Earn First Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta dealt with some early-season struggles, but in his last few games, including Friday night, he has shown much better control, and the offense had his back in a huge way against the Texas Rangers.

It was a group effort on offense that helped Boston beat the Rangers 7-1, and it was lead-off hitter Kiké Hernández who got the groove going for the Red Sox offense. The center fielder got on base four times, two walks, one hit by pitch and one single, and Hernández added in a defensive highlight in the bottom of the third inning.

KIKÉ HERNÁNDEZ, WHAT A BEAUTY! pic.twitter.com/0V2jY5f9ck — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 14, 2022

Pivetta struck out four batters through seven innings and only gave up one run. The Red Sox right hander put in impressive outing against the Chicago White Sox, but Pivetta earned his first win Friday night against the Rangers.

“I think it’s the confidence,” catcher Christian Vázquez said to NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think strike one for him is very good. When he goes walk, and walk and walk, he gets in trouble, but when he attacks the zone, it’s a different ballgame. Strike one is the key for him.”

Pivetta battled Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager in the bottom of the sixth inning with a 12-pitch at-bat, but Pivetta was in control and struck out Seager with a knuckle curve on a 3-2 count.

“I’m just back to my mechanics, back to my, kind of, flow state, where I was last year,” Pivetta said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Worked really hard on it for the past three weeks. Coaching staff really helped me with that. A lot of group effort that really got me, and I appreciate everybody’s work. It’s just the consistency that I needed.”