Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Says Boston’s ‘Playing Good Baseball’ During Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have their very first winning streak of the season, defeating the Seattle Mariners, 7-3, at Fenway Park on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Much like he did Thursday night, Trevor Story got the Red Sox offense rolling with a grand slam in the third inning Friday that brought Fenway Park, and Jonny Gomes, to their feet.

“He got a good pitch to hit and he didn’t miss it,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He put some good swings (together) today. He’s feeling good.”

Cora made sure to point out that the Red sox offense was putting together good at-bats surrounding Story as well. “I mean RBIs are opportunities from his teammates, right? So you know, we got the line moving. He’s doing his job,” Cora said.

Michael Wacha’s return from the 15-day injured list was not without its faults, but Cora and Wacha were both pleased with the performance and the ability to build off of it.

“Four innings were good for us, but he was efficient in the way that he always is,” Cora said. “Fastball command was off a little bit today. Mechanics were off, but he gave us four and two thirds. One cutter that stayed middle-middle and the kid didn’t miss, but overall, you know, he gave us enough.”

“My body felt good, it was just my mechanics,” Wacha told NESN’s Jahmai Webster postgame. “I was just a bit rusty but everything felt good.”