Red Sox Notes: ‘Energy Comes From Offense’ For Boston in 12-2 Victory

The Boston Red Sox evened their five-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Fenway Park by a final score of 12-2.

The offense was homer happy, belting five long balls in the contest, all coming within the first four innings. They added five doubles on the day, bringing their extra base hit total to 10, a season high. Boston had 15 hits total, and walked five times, scoring in five of the nine frames with three multi-run innings. It was the third double-digit scoring effort in the last week for the Red Sox offense.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was pleased with the effort.

“We did an outstanding job offensively today,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “the bottom of the lineup was outstanding. You know, (Christian) Arroyo, Bobby (Dalbec), Franchy (Cordero) and obviously the big boys did their thing.

“The quality of at bats were all the way to the end. Knowing what happened a few days ago, they kept adding on and putting pressure on them, and we have a chance to win this series tomorrow.”

While the offense hasn’t been consistently overpowering — they scored two runs on Saturday night, and only one run last Wednesday — Cora believes the offense is where it needs to be moving forward.

“They’re feeling good about themselves,” Cora said. “It started in Atlanta, right. And we’ve been doing damage in the zone too. We’ve been doing a good job of using the whole field. We’re supposed to hit.