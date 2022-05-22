Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora, Teammates Thrilled As Franchy Cordero Plays Hero

NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero was the hero the Red Sox needed Sunday afternoon as the slugger belted a walk-off grand slam into the right field seats to lift Boston to an 8-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

Cordero, who continues to earn his spot in Boston after being called up from Triple-A Worcester three weeks ago, had both manager Alex Cora and Red Sox teammates thrilled for him following the victory.

“He’s great. And there’s a lot of guys in that clubhouse that they’re very happy,” Cora said of Cordero, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Very quietly, he brings a lot of joy to the team, a lot of energy. … Last year wasn’t great, we designated him for assignment, but were happy that he was back with us. And from the Dominican Republic to spring training, you can see it. He’s doing an outstanding job controlling the zone and we’re very proud of him.”

Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was happy to see Cordero come through in a big moment, too. Eovadli said how Sunday’s celebration is a reminder of how the Red Sox do a really good job of “celebrating the little things.”

“We all saw the struggles he had last year, and to see him be able to turn it around this year and come in, he’s playing first base, outfield — AC (Cora) always does that with guys. If they’re hitting, he finds a spot for you to be in the lineup,” Eovaldi said, as seen on NESN. “He’s having quality at bats whether he’s getting walks or getting the big hit. So everybody is a fan of him and we’re happy that he’s having the success he is.”

Cordero helped Boston earn its fifth straight win, which included a four-game sweep of Seattle. The utility man entered Sunday batting .273 with a .759 OPS in the previous seven games.

“He’s been swinging the bat well,” Cora said. “He had some opportunities early on and hit the ball hard to first, just staying with his approach. And that was good to see.”