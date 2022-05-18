Red Sox Notes: Nathan Eovaldi Has Historically Bad Second Inning In Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fell out of their game against the Houston Astros early despite taking the lead in the first inning.

Any momentum that was gained by Rafael Devers’ solo blast in his first at-bat was taken away quickly by the worse inning of Nathan Eovaldi’s career.

“They did an outstanding job (of) hitting mistakes,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We didn’t get any swings and misses, I think it was one If I’m not mistaken, a slider to (Alex) Bregman I think.

“Obviously surprising, now we just got to move on to the next one.”

The veteran right-hander Eovaldi became one of three pitchers in MLB history to allow five home runs in the same inning.

“He’s a strike-thrower,” Cora said. “He very aggressive in the zone and they had their game plan and they got good pitches to hit. I think that’s the bottom line.”

While Eovaldi deserves his fair share of blame, Cora gave respect to the Astros’ potent offense for their 13-run outburst on Tuesday.