Red Sox Notes: Nick Pivetta Throws Second-Career Complete Game

Nick Pivetta had a rough start to season, but the right-hander put together the best outing for any Red Sox pitcher by throwing a complete game in Boston’s 5-1 win against the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

The night did not start well for Pivetta as lead-off hitter Jose Altuve hit a solo home run in the first inning. However, Pivetta bounced back retiring 18 straight batters on just 56 pitches until he gave up the only other hit the Astros recorded.

“I’m just focusing on pitch to pitch, inning to inning, I’m trying not to make it too complicated out there,” Pivetta said to NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I’m just trying to stick to the fundamentals and do the right things right.”

Pivetta’s complete game was the second of his career and the fourth of the 2022 MLB season. It was the first nine-inning complete game for the Red Sox since Chris Sale did it on June 5, 2019. The complete game was also the first at Fenway Park since Rick Porcello’s one-hitter against the New York Yankees on Aug. 3, 2018.

“I didn’t want to come out,” Pivetta said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “After the last game, I felt like I could go the extra two innings, pick up the bullpen a little bit. I felt good, felt confident. I was in the zone. They weren’t taking great hacks against me. So I just kind of ran with that.”

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Astros

— Pivetta struck out eight Astros batters in his two-hit complete game. The right-hander threw 112 pitches, nearly 70% were strikes. Pivetta will get a chance to repeat his stellar performance when the Red Sox travel to Chicago to play the White Sox on May 24.