Red Sox Notes: Trevor Story ‘Playing Free’ According To Alex Cora

Thursday night was a coming out party of sorts for Trevor Story, as his bat led the Boston Red Sox to a 12-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

Story bookended an offensive explosion for Boston, belting two home runs in back to back at-bats in the second and third innings, before capping things off with a three-run shot in the eight.

“I told (Story) a few weeks ago… we trust you,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s playing free and that’s something I told him in the recruiting process. You know, adding one more athlete to the lineup is going to help us.”

Between Story’s bookend homers, the rest of Boston’s offense chipped in, with each member of the lineup reaching base at least once.

“It’s pretty impressive. Saw a lot of things from everybody, and it was a fun night,” Cora said.

The offense couldn’t get the win by themselves, as Boston’s bullpen received a game saving performance from Tanner Houck, who used the game to test out a new slider grip.

“Been working on it, went out there feeling confident in it,” Houck told NESN’s Jahmai Webster postgame. “I truly love it. I love where it’s at now compared to where it had been.” Houck’s grip seemed to work well, as he worked four scoreless inning of relief, striking out six batters and allowing just one hit.