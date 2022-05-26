Red Sox Offense Leaves 12 Men On Base, Winning Streak Snapped At Six

A tough loss to end the winning streak

by

It was a tough night when it came to scoring for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox were unable to replicate the first game in the series where they scored 16 runs, losing to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night by a score of 3-1.

Boston left 12 men on base throughout the game, going 1-9 with runners in scoring position. Manager Alex Cora discussed the offensive woes after the game, liking what he saw despite the one run scored.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

More MLB:

Tanner Houck Fully Embracing Bullpen Role With Red Sox
Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo
Previous Article

Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Silenced In 3-1 Loss To White Sox
Boston Celtics center Al Horford
Next Article

Al Horford Reveals Celtics Simple, Yet Effective Game Plan For Game 5

Picked For You

Related