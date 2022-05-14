Red Sox Option Kutter Crawford To Triple-A Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom announced three moves Saturday, including one involving a rising, young reliever.

Left hander Rich Hill is set to start Saturday, and he was officially reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. Hill’s last start was on May 5 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Kutter Crawford will now be optioned to Triple-A Worcester. The 26-year-old reliever tossed two scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers. Crawford made his first Opening Day roster this season and has posted an 8.44 ERA in 10.2 innings in eight relief appearances.

Designated outfielder Jaylin Davis will be placed on assignment. Davis, 27, played in two games for Boston after being claimed off waivers on April 28, making one start in left field. The right-handed hitter also played nine games for Worcester, batting .200 (6-for-30) with one home run and three RBI.

The Red Sox aim for back-to-back wins against the Rangers Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET.