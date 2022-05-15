Red Sox Pitching Prospect Connor Seabold Continues Impressive Run

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have some talented arms in their farm system, and they’re living up to lofty expectations.

Red Sox pitching prospect Connor Seabold had a lights-out performance for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday to continue his spectacular start to the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old right-hander hurled six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, one walk and struck out 11 in a 7-4 loss to the Rochester Red Wings. The Red Sox were simultaneously using all bullpen arms to get through their game against the Texas Rangers. Boston could use a pitcher like Seabold should he continue his dominant play.

Through seven starts, Seabold has a 2.45 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 11 walks in 36 2/3 innings for the WooSox.

The former third-round pick is just one of many prospects that have gotten off to fast starts for the Red Sox organization. Boston will have their pick of a handful of talented pitching prospects should they dive into the minor-league depth to reinforce their pitching staff.