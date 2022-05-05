Red Sox Prospect Jarren Duran Blasts Homer As Hot Streak Continues

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran is starting to heat up at the plate and the speedy outfielder continued just that Thursday during a double-header for Triple-A Worcester.

Duran connected on a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the Toledo Mud Hens, breaking a tie game to give Worcester a 5-2 advantage in the seven-inning contest. Worcester earned a 5-4 win in the first game of the day before splitting the two.

The @RedSox No. 4 prospect is 3-for-4 today with his second homer of the season, boosting his average to .397 through 15 games for the @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/rYE90tyR0j — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 5, 2022

In the first game, Duran accounted for three of Worcester’s five hits while driving in or scoring four of the team’s five runs. Over his last six games, Duran is 11-26 (.381) with six extra-base hits, eight RBI and eight runs scored while hitting .397 during 15 games this season.