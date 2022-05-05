Red Sox Prospect Jarren Duran Blasts Homer As Hot Streak Continues

Duran is heating up at the plate for Triple-A Worcester

Boston Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran is starting to heat up at the plate and the speedy outfielder continued just that Thursday during a double-header for Triple-A Worcester.

Duran connected on a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the Toledo Mud Hens, breaking a tie game to give Worcester a 5-2 advantage in the seven-inning contest. Worcester earned a 5-4 win in the first game of the day before splitting the two.

In the first game, Duran accounted for three of Worcester’s five hits while driving in or scoring four of the team’s five runs. Over his last six games, Duran is 11-26 (.381) with six extra-base hits, eight RBI and eight runs scored while hitting .397 during 15 games this season.

