Red Sox Prospect Jay Groome’s Putting Together Strong Start To Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox might finally be getting what has been expected from their 2016 first-round pick.

One of Boston’s top pitching prospects, Jay Groome, has put together a strong start to the 2022 season for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

After a strong out on Tuesday — one unearned run allowed with nine strikeouts and two walks in six innings — Goome’s numbers are quite impressive.

The highly-touted lefty has posted a 2.89 ERA with 38 strikeouts, 14 walks and a 1.21 WHIP in 37 1/3 innings, all at the Double-A level. At 23-years-old, it would not be surprising to see Groome make the jump to Triple-A, joining a pair of talented prospects who have done the same in May.

High-leverage reliever prospect Frank German received the call-up from Portland to Worcester on Tuesday, as did the No. 1 pitching prospect in the organization, Brayan Bello, who dazzled in his Triple-A debut.

The rising pitching talent in the Red Sox farm system is encouraging for a team that has not successfully produced prospects at the position with any regularity as of late.