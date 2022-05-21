Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Feeling Better, Still Has Swelling In Ankle

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas is on the mend from a swollen ankle.

The Boston Red Sox prospect rolled his ankle Tuesday night during the Worcester Red Sox’s game. He hasn’t played since then as Casas tries to manage the swelling.

WooSox manager Chad Tracy told reporters before Friday’s game that while Casas is feeling better, they still need to make sure they manage it properly.

“The way he feels is different than how it looks. He’s still got some swelling. He’s keeping it moving. You see him walking out there but he said he actually doesn’t feel as much pain anymore,” Tracy told reporters, per MassLive’s Katie Morrison. “He’s not having a ton of discomfort. So now it’s more about swelling management and getting some of that flushed out of there. Still just day to day at this point until we get into a more manageable place where you can start doing some activity, once we feel like we’ve got him to that point, we’ll have to get him out there and let him run the bases a little bit and do some activity and make sure he responds well.”

Casas clubbed six home runs with 22 RBIs before going down with injury.

The WooSox have won four straight after losing 10 in a row. While getting Casas back into the lineup certainly will provide a boost, it’s best to err on the side of caution and not rush him back to action.