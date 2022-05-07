Red Sox Reinstate Kiké Hernández From COVID-IL; Jarren Duran Optioned To Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran’s stay with the Red Sox was short-lived.

Boston on Saturday announced it reinstated Kiké Hernández from the COVID-IL ahead of its middle game against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. Hernández never tested positive for COVID-19, but did have flu-like symptoms.

To make room for Hernández, the Red Sox optioned Jarren Duran back to Triple-A Worcester. Duran was having success with the WooSox and many hoped he’d provide a spark to the lackluster offense. The speedy outfielder tripled in the loss.

The Red Sox return to action Saturday to try to get back in the win column. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.