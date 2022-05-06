Red Sox Place Rich Hill And Kiké Hernández On COVID-19 Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have hit another bump in the road, this time losing a pair of veterans to the COVID-19 injured list.

Kiké Hernández and Rich Hill are the latest members of the team to end up on the list. According to manager Alex Cora, neither player tested positive, but both have shown symptoms and were placed on the list for preventative measures.

Minor leaguers Jarren Duran and John Schreiber have been called up to take their places on the active roster.

Duran will take Hernández’s place in center field and will bat leadoff in the teams’ series-opener against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, marking his first game with the big club since the 2021 Wild Card matchup against the New York Yankees. Schreiber was added to the Red Sox’s roster for their latest series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston opens up their series against Chicago on Friday night with first pitch scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET on Apple TV+. You can find out how to watch the game here.