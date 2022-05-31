Red Sox Shutout By Orioles, Still Haven’t Won Series Vs. A.L. East

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox continue their struggles against the American League East.

The Red Sox dropped the five-game series to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night, losing 10-0 as the offense was shut down by the Orioles pitching staff after a 12-run offensive performance Sunday.

Boston’s struggles against the division continued with the series loss, as the Red Sox are now 7-14 against A.L. East opponents compared to 16-12 against the rest of MLB.

For more on the struggles, check out the video above “Red Sox Final,” presented by Aspiration.