Red Sox Sign Carlos Martínez, Ex-Cardinals Star, To Minor-League Contract

The Boston Red Sox have added Carlos Martínez with hopes he might rediscover his form and contribute to their cause.

The right-handed pitcher joined the Red Sox on Saturday on a minor-league contract, according to Boston’s transaction wire. Martínez, 30, began the season on the Giants’ roster but didn’t make an appearance for San Francisco in 2022.

He previously pitched nine seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals between 2013 and 2021. He was a National League All-Star in 2015 and 2017. Injuries and illness derailed his 2020 and 2021 seasons, and the Cardinals declined his $17M option for 2022 last winter.

Martínez can pitch as a starter or reliever. He’ll report to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and start for them Sunday against the Toledo Mud Hens, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.