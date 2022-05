NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a much-needed trip.

The Red Sox prepare to take on the Houston Astros for the first time this season at Fenway Park on Monday night.

Boston went 3-2 on the trip, defeating the Atlanta Braves once in the two-game series and grabbing two wins against the Texas Rangers in the three-game series.

