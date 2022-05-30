Red Sox Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Has Strong Return From Wrist Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox organization had a slight scare when one of their top prospects was diagnosed with a right wrist sprain on May 20.

It turns out Marcelo Mayer, who suffered the injury, needed just ten days to return to the lineup for the Single-A Salem Red Sox. Mayer was selected fourth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft by Boston and is arguably the team’s most promising prospect.

Fortunately, Mayer proved that his wrist would not hold him back on Monday against the Columbia Fireflies. The 19-year-old shortstop went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and scored twice in the win.

On the season, Mayer is hitting .333 with 11 doubles, a home run, 14 RBI, four steals and a .904 OPS in 18 games. It appears as if the young star’s development is back underway following a brief scare.