Red Sox Top Prospect Triston Casas Rolls Ankle In WooSox Game

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the Boston Red Sox’s top prospects hit a bump in the road on Tuesday, following a strong start to the season.

“Triston Casas rolled his ankle while tagging up on a flyball in the Triple-A WooSox game and was removed from the game for precautionary reasons,” Alex Speier tweeted on Tuesday.

SoxProspects ranks Casas as Boston’s No. 1 prospect in the entire organization. The 22-year-old slugger is hitting .248 with six home runs, 22 RBIs and a .816 OPS in 36 games for Triple-A Worcester.

The hulking first baseman reportedly did not want to leave the game, which is a great sign for his long-term health. Time will tell if adrenaline was suppressing the severity of the injury or if he was not too badly injured.

While it would be reasonable to expect the WooSox to tread lightly before throwing the top prospect in the organization on the field with a bad ankle, it does not appear to be an injury that would derail his development.