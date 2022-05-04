Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Bobby Dalbec, Christian Vázquez Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Will a pair of Boston Red Sox regulars help build momentum against the Los Angeles Angels?

Catcher Christian Vázquez and first baseman Bobby Dalbec return to the Red Sox lineup for Wednesday’s matchup with Angels, the second contest in their three-game series at Fenway Park. Vázquez and Dalbec both started Tuesday’s series opener on the bench. The Red Sox were leading the Angels 3-0 when Dalbec replaced Franchy Cordero at the start of the eighth inning, and Boston went on to win 4-0.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora keeps the top of the batting order the same for the third consecutive game. His first lineup changes come in the fifth and sixth spots, where center fielder Kiké Hernández bats fifth and swaps places with left fielder Alex Verdugo, who bats sixth.

Vázquez returns from a day off, replacing Kevin Plawecki and batting seventh. With the Angels starting left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers, right-handed hitting Dalbec starts for Boston in place of Cordero and bats eighth.

Christian Arroyo also returns to Boston’s lineup. He plays right field, giving Jackie Bradley Jr. an off-day, and bats ninth.

Garrett Whitlock is the Red Sox starting pitcher. The right-hander is 0-1 with nine strikeouts and two walks in seven innings combined over two starts. He has yet to allow an earned run in his two career MLB starts.

