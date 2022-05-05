Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Franchy Cordero Returns As Shohei Ohtani Starts

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are shuffling their lineup in hopes of claiming a series win with the Los Angeles Angels returning to Fenway Park.

Outfielder Franchy Cordero and catcher Kevin Plawecki will return to the Red Sox lineup Thursday, the rubber match in their three-game series. Cordero, who will play right field and bat sixth, and Plawecki, who will catch and bat ninth, both started Tuesday’s series opener. They combine for three hits and one run in the 4-0 victory.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will keep the top of the batting order the same for the fourth consecutive game. His first lineup changes come in the fifth spot, where left fielder Alex Verdugo bumps up to replace center fielder Kiké Hernández, who gets the day off.

Despite the Angels starting right-handed superstar Shohei Ohtani, the right-handed hitting Dalbec starts at first base and bats seventh. Jackie Bradley Jr. will slide into center to replace Hernández and bat eighth.

Rich Hill will get the start for Boston opposite Ohtani.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday afternoon’s game: