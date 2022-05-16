Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineups: Garrett Whitlock Takes Hill Against Houston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Monday to host the defending American League champion Houston Astros.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora tweaked the bottom of the lineup following Boston’s 7-1 loss against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Alex Verdugo will move into the fifth spot with first baseman Franchy Cordero and catcher Christian Vázquez returning to the lineup, batting seventh and eighth, respectively.

Garrett Whitlock will get the ball for Boston in his fifth start of the season. The Astros will counter with right-hander Jake Odorizzi.

NESN will air the game in full with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can stream the game online at Watch NESN Live and on the NESN app.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s matchup:

RED SOX (13-21)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Garrett Whitlock, RHP (1-1, 2.19)