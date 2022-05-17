Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineups: Kevin Plawecki Replaces Christian Vázquez

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are banking on continuity to sustain their momentum against the Houston Astros.

Alex Cora made only one change to the Red Sox starting lineup for Tuesday’s matchup with the Astros, replacing catcher Christian Vázquez with Kevin Plawecki in a platoon-oriented move. The Red Sox beat the Astros 6-3 on Monday night in the series opener, improving their record over their last six games to 4-2.

Plawecki bats eighth, and the rest of Boston’s batting order is unchanged from Monday.

Nathan Eovaldi is the Red Sox starting pitcher Tuesday. He has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his seven starts this season.

Right-handed pitcher José Urquidy opposes Eovaldi for the Astros.

NESN will air the game in full, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can stream the game online at Watch NESN Live and on the NESN app.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s matchup: