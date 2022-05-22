Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Alex Verdugo Sits, Franchy Cordero Starts

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will try to complete a four-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Manager Alex Cora plans to trot out a lineup similar to Saturday’s for the series finale, but with two changes. Alex Verdugo, who exited the comeback win in the first inning due to illness, will not play in the final game of Boston’s homestand. Franchy Cordero, who replaced Verdugo on Saturday, will start in left field and bat sixth behind the red-hot Trevor Story.

Kevin Plawecki also is slated to draw back into the Red Sox starting nine, marking his first start since Tuesday. Plawecki will bat ninth and do the catching for Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi, who is in search of his first win since April 13. Eovaldi will be opposed by Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert, who allowed three earned or less in all but one of his eight starts on the season to date.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Mariners-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (18-22)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Trevor Story, 2B

Franchy Cordero, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Kevin Plawecki, C

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (1-2, 4.32 ERA)

MARINERS (17-24)

Adam Frazier, 2B

Ty France, 1B

J.P. Crawford, SS

Julio Rodríguez, RF

Jesse Winker, LF

Eugenio Suárez, 3B

Mike Ford, DH

Cal Raleigh, C

Taylor Trammell, RF