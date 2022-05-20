Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Michael Wacha Returns As Boston’s Starting Pitcher

NESN Logo Sign In

If Michael Wacha returns to form instantly, the Boston Red Sox will have a good chance of sustaining their momentum against the Seattle Mariners.

The Red Sox reinstated the pitcher from the injured list Friday, and he’ll take the mound at Fenway Park in the second contest of Boston’s four-game series with Seattle. Wacha is 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA in five starts this season, but he hasn’t pitched since May 3 and had been on the IL since May 8.

Christian Arroyo is the only personnel change among Red Sox position players from Thursday night’s 12-6 win over the Mariners. He’ll start as the right fielder, replacing Jackie Bradley Jr. and batting sixth.

Alex Cora tweaked the Red Sox batting order by moving up Trevor Story — who hit three home runs Thursday — from sixth to fifth. Alex Verdugo moves from fifth to seventh, while Bobby Dalbec goes from seventh to eighth.

Left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray opposes Wacha as the Maringers’ starting pitcher.

NESN will air Red Sox-Mariners in-full, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET with “Red Sox Friday Night Fenway,” followed by “Red Sox First Pitch” and “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Remember, if you’re on the go, you can stream the game online at Watch NESN Live and on the NESN app.