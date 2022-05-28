Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Boston Looks To Bounce Back After Ugly Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox look to get back in the win column after a late-inning collapse by the bullpen saw Boston lose 12-8 to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader will feature a few changes from Friday’s lineup with the biggest change being Trevor Story beginning the first contest on the bench. The second baseman, who’s on an incredible hot stretch, likely will play Game 2. Christian Arroyo will play second and bat sixth.

Kevin Plawecki will take over the catching duties and bat eighth. He’ll catch Nathan Eovaldi, who’s in search of his second win of the season.

NESN will air Red Sox versus Orioles in full, with pregame coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.

Remember, if you’re on the go, you can stream the game online at Watch NESN Live and on the NESN app.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

BOSTON RED SOX (21-24)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF