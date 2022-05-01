Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Franchy Cordero, Jaylin Davis Start

NESN Logo Sign In

Two players who were not on the Red Sox’s Opening Day roster will be in Boston’s starting lineup Sunday afternoon.

Sox manager Alex Cora will trot out Franchy Cordero and Jaylin Davis as his club goes for a series win in Baltimore against the Orioles. Cordero, acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade last year, was called up from Triple-A Worcester in wake of the Red Sox designating Travis Shaw for assignment. Boston claimed Davis, a 27-year-old outfielder, off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Cordero, like he did Friday night, will play first base and bat fifth for the visitors. Sunday will mark the first start with the Red Sox for Davis, who entered Saturday night’s loss as a pinch runner in the 10th inning.

Nick Pivetta will take the mound for Boston in search of his first win of the season. Pivetta will be opposed by fellow right-hander Jordan Lyles, who was roughed up by the New York Yankees in his last outing.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

RED SOX (9-13)

Trevor Story, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Christian Vázquez, C

Jaylin Davis, LF

Nick Pivetta, RHP (0-3, 8.27 ERA)